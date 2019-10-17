Peel Hunt Trims Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Target Price to GBX 800

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 865.83 ($11.31).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 869 ($11.36) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 752.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 805.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

