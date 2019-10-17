Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.79

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.79 and traded as high as $47.32. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 373,022 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.56.

The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.77.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.67. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

