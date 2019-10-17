PENG (PENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $136,070.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 59.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, PENG has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. PENG has a market cap of $136,070.00 and $5.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00229168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.01098010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00087900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,109,191,369 coins and its circulating supply is 8,769,527,507 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.