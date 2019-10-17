PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.21 $3.40 million N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.70 $2.79 billion $0.48 12.25

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2 6 2 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 17.03% N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.89% 6.04% 0.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

