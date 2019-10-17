Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 590 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

