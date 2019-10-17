Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PUB stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $83,949.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $41,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,709 shares of company stock worth $1,100,229 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.