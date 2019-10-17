Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,203 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Pacira Biosciences worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 104,428 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 306,129 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,210,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 531,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

