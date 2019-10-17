Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Monro by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRO. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $255,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

