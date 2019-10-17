Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Chart Industries worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 125.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

In related news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

