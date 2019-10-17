Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 131.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $5,598,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 259.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ABG stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $83,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,802.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,466 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

