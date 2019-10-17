Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $48,447,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.06. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -244.97 and a beta of 1.55.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.90.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

