Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Peugeot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.04 ($29.11).

Shares of EPA UG traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €24.08 ($28.00). 2,350,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.03.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

