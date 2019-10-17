PFG Advisors Sells 170 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 421.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

