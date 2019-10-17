PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $218.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $223.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.8344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.