PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 232,784 VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEON. TT International bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,410,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VEON by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,337,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,344,000 after buying an additional 21,762,727 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,765,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,684,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,723 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.38 on Thursday. VEON Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.82.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts forecast that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

