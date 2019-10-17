Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of PSX opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $110.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

