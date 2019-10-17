Phonecoin Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Phonecoin has a market cap of $9,443.00 and $8.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00229021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.01106980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00089817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Phonecoin’s total supply is 117,189,745 coins and its circulating supply is 116,789,495 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space.

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

