Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0798 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $114,621.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,986,462 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.