Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) recently:

9/27/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/27/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,907. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

