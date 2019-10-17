PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.47, approximately 7,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 288,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 52,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

