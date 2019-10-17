Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Global Payments accounts for 3.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Payments by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.80. 40,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,130. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

