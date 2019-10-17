Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. 4,356,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

