Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,782 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 233,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

