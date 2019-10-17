Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 385.6% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 46.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.35. 47,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

