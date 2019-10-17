Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PING. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $15.90 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.