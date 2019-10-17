Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 5.7%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 65,499 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 192,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

