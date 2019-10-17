Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a positive rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 284,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,919. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.