Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

