PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0031 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $262,209.00 and $1,147.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00228991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01099551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

