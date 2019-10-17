PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 701,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,819,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE:PJT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $924.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

