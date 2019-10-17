Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 10,392 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after buying an additional 3,759,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 437,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,527,000 after acquiring an additional 995,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,376,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 738,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 195,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,052. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.