Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 3,742 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 171,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 2,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

