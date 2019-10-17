PlayChip Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $333.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042884 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.05974606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00043770 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

