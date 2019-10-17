Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$26.37 million during the quarter.

