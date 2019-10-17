PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get PLDT alerts:

NYSE PHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. PLDT has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $27.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $819.46 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PLDT by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.