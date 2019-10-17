Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $745.68

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $745.68 and traded as high as $796.80. Plus500 shares last traded at $784.60, with a volume of 419,520 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.20 ($9.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $873.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

