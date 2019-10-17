Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 39.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 284,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Polaris Industries stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,368. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

