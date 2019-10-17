Polymath (POLY) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Bittrex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00676881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,056,864 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, UEX, Bitbns, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.