Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 30th total of 878,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 786,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

