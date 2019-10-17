Poseidon Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87,128.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $87,128.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00237967 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001386 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,118,698,878 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

