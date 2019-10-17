PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.17-6.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.25. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.17-6.27 EPS.

PPG traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.53. 28,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,824. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

