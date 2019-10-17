PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.65

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and traded as low as $16.36. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 142,711 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.11%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

