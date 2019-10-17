Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.82.

PD opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $411.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.0996466 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,055,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,975.41.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

