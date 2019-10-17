Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $792.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

