Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 141.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after buying an additional 1,005,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $23,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Premier by 385.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Premier by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $11,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

