Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.27, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

