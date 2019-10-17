PressOne (PRS) Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $1.61 million worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00229178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.01101757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

