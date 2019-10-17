Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

