Project Coin (PRJ) Market Cap Hits $4,065.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Project Coin has a market cap of $4,065.00 and $1.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 50,571,177 coins and its circulating supply is 50,251,167 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.