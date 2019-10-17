Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 20691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.68.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,772.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

